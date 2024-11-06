When will Trump be sworn in? Everything you need to know about Inauguration Day

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the 2024 election, after a closely-fought race against Kamala Harris. But when will he actually be sworn in – again – and become commander-in-chief of the US?

Former president Trump, who had already declared victory over Kamala Harris after being projected to win key swing states, had his victory confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

Addressing a large crowd at his victory speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said: “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th resident… I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

Many LGBTQ+ Americans have reacted to the news of Trump’s win with utter dismay, with some even apparently considering emigrating as a result. Searches for phrases such as “how to move to Uruguay” and “how LGBTQ+ friendly is Iceland?” have spiked as of 6 November, with queer people deeply concerned about the attacks on their rights that Trump has threatened to enact.

The last Trump presidency led to a roll-back of protections and anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ+ people, and it doesn’t look as if a second term would be any different if he is re-elected, based on campaign promises and the detailed policy proposals outlined in Project 2025 – although Trump has tried to distance himself from the right-wing proposals.

However, it’s worth noting that Donald Trump is not president yet. Joe Biden will remain in power until Inauguration Day, when Trump is officially sworn in.

On January 20, 2025, Trump will take the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., marking the official start of his second term as president.

It’s set to be a grand affair, and will follow a traditional sequence of events: the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, the departure of the outgoing president, and the lavish inaugural balls that have become a staple of American political tradition.

There will also be a ceremonial luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), before a military parade, known as the Pass in Review, signals the formal, final handover of power.

Why the delay between election and inauguration?

The US presidential election takes place on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November, a date that stretches all the way back to 1845 when America was primarily an agrarian society.

Early November was chosen to allow farmers to vote after the harvest but before the harsh winter months set in. It also avoided Sundays and market days, ensuring maximum voter turnout.

This four-month waiting period, enshrined in the Constitution, also allows for vital transition planning. It gives the president-elect the time to assemble a cabinet, formulate policies, and prepare for the task of governing.