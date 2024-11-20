Republican Nancy Mace has admitted that her effort to ban trans women from female toilets in the US Capitol was aimed directly at fellow congresswoman Sarah McBride.

A resolution introduced on Monday (18 November) would prohibit trans lawmakers from using “single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex”.

Democrat Sarah McBride, who is the only trans woman in the US congress, condemned the proposal as a “blatant attempt [to] distract from the fact [Republicans] have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”.

Asked on Tuesday if the resolution was tabled in response to McBride’s appointment, Nancy Mace, who authored the proposal, said: “Yes and absolutely, and then some. I’m absolutely 100 per cent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a woman’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way.”

Sarah McBride has been personally targeted by a house of representatives’ resolution. ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The South Carolina representative added that she hoped the resolution would be incorporated into house rules and aimed to create a similar ban in federal properties, which would include schools funded by the government.

McBride said congress should be focusing on “bringing down the cost of housing, health care and child care,” rather than manufacturing culture wars.

“Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

McBride made history in 2020 as the first trans woman to be elected to a state senate and beat Republican John Whalen earlier this month to win the Delaware-at-large seat in the US house of representatives.

The resolution will be voted on by house lawmakers in early January and requires a majority vote to pass. Republicans currently have the numbers in the lower chamber to succeed.

Another Republican, the highly controversial Marjorie Taylor Greene, argued that the legislation “doesn’t go far enough” and threatened to get into a physical altercation if she sees McBride using women’s facilities, NBC News reported.

