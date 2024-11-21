The Reverend Richard Coles has entered I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! alongside Love Island’s Maura Higgins – and five years after he lost his husband and partner David, the stint in the jungle marks a new chapter for the popular gay broadcaster.

Coles and Higgins will be joining their campmates, including queer influencer GK Barry, singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and McFly star Danny Jones, in the Aussie jungle.

Speaking to the The Mirror ahead of her arrival on Thursday (21 November), Coles revealed that he has been eating 5,000 calories a day in preparation for taking on what lies ahead.

He added that he concerned about his snoring but was excited to be the first vicar in the jungle. “I am also worried about finding a fear I didn’t know I had, and going to pieces on television in front of a koala or wombat or something.”

Richard Coles has entered the I’m A Celeb jungle. (ITV)

Richard Coles, 62, was raised in Northampton but moved to London to study theology.

It was in London that he met singer Jimmy Somerville and together they created the band, The Communards, who had a number-one hit with “Don’t Leave Me This Way” in 1986. They split two years later.

He has been a panellist of shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and QI, and appeared on Strictly Coming Dancing in 2017. He now co-hosts Saturday Live on Radio 4.

In 2022, he retired from clerical duties after serving as a priest for the Church of England in the village of Finedon in Northamptonshire.

Richard Coles was a contestant on the 15th series of Strictly. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He has written a number of books, including a series of murder mysteries featuring canon Daniel Clement.

Is Richard Coles gay and does he have a partner?

Yes, Richard Coles is gay. He was previously married to David Oldham, who tragically died at the age of 42 in 2019. Coles wrote about him in The Madness Of Grief: A Memoir Of Love And Loss.

Coles previously said his life was still impacted by the death of his late husband, who he entered into a civil partnership with in 2010, as he shared elsewhere in the interview.

“I’m completely f**ked up about it still,” he said. “It messed my f**king life up. And I have this anger. I’m angry when people speak in a way that means they think you should be over it. It’s not a cold.”

It was @RevDavidColes’ funeral today. Thanks to everyone who came and contributed and took care of us. And to everyone here in Twitter for your kindness and support. pic.twitter.com/o8aIPhl3uY — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 3, 2020

Coles also addressed about the nature of his relationship with David, which was long believed to be celibate according to the guidelines of the Church of England.

“It wasn’t [celibate],” he explained. “It’s true, bang to rights, I was dishonest. I don’t like breaking an oath, but if it is one that is unholy then I don’t feel the moral obligation to observe it.”

Last year, Coles revealed that he was dating 60-year-old My Policeman and It’s a Sin star Richard Cant.

Richard Coles (L) revealed last year that he was in a relationship with actor Richard Cant. (Getty)

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Coles said that’d he’d found love with the help of online dating after signing up to EliteSingles this year, which he described as “one for old gays”.

“I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy, who was my age, who lived in my sort of world, who I could share my life with,” Coles explained.

Their first date took place at the Royal Horticultural Society property “because that’s what old gays do” and by the end of the lunch Coles “knew he wanted to see him again”.

“And then it just went very quickly, really,” he concluded.

