Ariana Grande says Wicked’s Glinda ‘might be a little’ queer

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has said that her character in Wicked, Glinda, “might be a little in the closet” after fans suggested the witch was very queer-coded.

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked was released in theatres on Friday (November 22) and it’s taken the world by storm.

The film follows the film’s two main characters, Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Ervivo), after they meet at Shiz University and share a room together. Though the pair dislike each other at first, they develop a friendship and ultimately meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Many fans have said they ‘ship’ Glinda and Elphaba, and believe that their relationship is more than platonic.

Speaking to Gay Times, Grande said: “Whether it’s romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet. You never know. Give it a little time. I mean, it is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality. It’s jut kind of a deep safety within each other. And that’s why they probably ship it.”

Ervivo agreed: “I think Elphie is… She goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love.

You may like to watch

“And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have. They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love,” she explained to Gay Times.

Kirstin Chenoweth – who originated the role in the Tony-winning stage musical on Broadway – shared a similar sentiment to Grande. Commenting on an Instagram post featuring Grande’s quote, Chenoweth said: “I thought so too way back when…”

Their comments are particularly enlightening as Erivo herself is openly bisexual while Grande has long been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Erivo and Grande are joined by Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode in the movie.

Wicked is projected to reach $165 million globally for its opening weekend. The film only takes viewers to the end of Act 1 of the stage show, with a second instalment tackling Act 2 expected to premiere on November 21, 2025.