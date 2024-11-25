A US school district is standing behind its decision to stop parents, who were wearing what appeared to be anti-trans wristbands, entering their grounds.

At a court hearing on Friday (22 November), officials in New Hampshire’s Bow School District defended their decision to ban parents Kyle Fellers and Anthony Foote after they were seen wearing the pink “XX” wristbands during a girls’ soccer match in September where a transgender player was on the opposition team.

While the no-trespass orders have now expired, the pair sued the district. A federal judge is now deciding whether the plaintiffs should be allowed to wear the wristbands and carry signs at school events, including basketball games, swim meets and a music concert, while the case continues.

On Thursday (21 November), the parents testified that they did not intend to harass or otherwise target the transgender player. Their lawyers argued that they were expressing their support for “reserving girls’ sport for those born female”. However, school officials told the court that they had reason to believe that the men wouldn’t stop there with their campaign.

Superintendent Marcy Kelley and school athletic director Michael Desilets alleged that they received strongly worded emails from Foote, in which he called himself a “real leader”, while his social media posts apparently urged others to attend the game.

Another parent told school officials days before the game that she overheard others discussing wearing dresses and heckling the trans player.

“When we suspect there’s some sort of threat… we don’t wait for it to happen,” Kelley said, making a comparison to preventing a fight between students if they heard rumours of that happening.

Kelley also rejected the idea that the plaintiffs were supporting their daughters and teammates, given they only began wearing the wristbands when the trans student was playing.

“This was organised and targeted,” she claimed. “If we were to allow harassment, we’re liable.”

