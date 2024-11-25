Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has admitted that a “mildly lesbian” scene in the show was one of the most awkward for her to film.

The 38-year-old actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, previously admitted that the amount of nudity required for her role in Game of Thrones had made her uncomfortable.

But one of the first scenes that she felt was difficult to film involved an intimate moment between her character and handmaiden Doreah, played by former Hollyoaks star Roxanne McKee.

“Funnily enough, the most awkward scene for me to film was the mildly lesbian scene with Roxanne,” she said.

The scene, which takes place during the early days of Targaryen’s marriage to Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa, sees the handmaiden teach her the art of seduction.

Clarke told DigitalSpy that she felt unsure as to how her character would feel during the moment, which made things all the more tricky.

“I don’t know why, I think because Dany found it tricky,” she said. “Obviously which the much stronger scenes Dany had to go into a different mindset to try and escape, so I did as well whereas with the handmaiden it was more, kind of, tricky.”

The moment is far from the only intimate scene that Clarke had to wrestle with during her time filming the TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

She explained that, during a sex scene with Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), she had to deal with her own brother being on set.

“My brother was in the camera department and he was on set that day,” she said. “It was literally like, ‘Mate! You’ve got to get him out of here. He’s not allowed to be here!”

Clarke, who was only 23 when Game of Thrones began, said that the amount of nudity in various scenes of the show was admittedly “terrifying” to the extent that a nudity clause was written into her contract for following seasons.

