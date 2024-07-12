The Adonis of Hollywood Luke Evans is set to appear in a leading role in Prime Video’s crime drama Criminal, an adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s graphic novel series of the same name.

Evans, who most recently starred alongside Billy Porter and Dan Levy in two gay couple dramas – Our Son and Good Grief – will appear in the new show alongside Game Of Thrones actress, Emilia Clarke.

The Criminal comic series began back in 2006, and was published under the Marvel umbrella.

It focuses on several different characters with self-contained story arcs in the same timeline, with each character’s plots based on conducting criminal activity in their fictional town, Center City.

Or, as the official series synopsis describes it, Criminal features “interlocking universe of crime stories”.

Luke Evans is set to play leading character Tracy Lawless, who appears first in Criminal comic “Lawless”. The story sees Lawless, an AWOL soldier, attempting to worm his way into the criminal gang his brother Ricky (Rustin’s Gus Halper) was once a part of before his death, to try and find out who killed him.

“Tracy Lawless was pushed out of the outlaw life of his family (his father is the legendary Teeg Lawless and Ricky is his little brother) at the age of 18 when a judge gave him a choice of prison or the military,” reads the official description of Evans’ character.

“In the Army, Tracy thrived, his wild outlaw instincts getting funnelled into the strict discipline of the military. He was placed into the Special Forces and trained to be an expert in covert operations and guerilla warfare. But underneath it all, the Lawless blood still pumps in his heart.”

According to Deadline, Secret Invasion actress Clarke is set to play Mallory, the gun-slinging, secret-hiding lover of Lawless’s brother Ricky. “Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone,” her official character description reads.

As fans of the Criminal comics might know, the relationship between Evans’ and Clarke’s characters becomes pretty strained, to say the least.

The new show, which as yet does not have a release date, will also star Queer as Folk actor Charlie Hunnam, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor Richard Jenkins, True Detective’s John Hawkes, and Hit Man star Adria Arjona.

Dear White People actress and former Drag Race guest judge Logan Browning will also appear, as will Grown-ish actor Kadeem Hardison, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Pat Healy, and Queens’ Taylor Sele.