The trailer for Harlan Coben’s next mystery-thriller series Missing You has arrived, and it stars trans Doctor Who actress Mary Malone and gay Coben stalwart, Richard Armitage.

The new five-part Netflix series follows Slow Horses’ Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, whose past begins to unravel after she comes across her former fiancé Josh (Bulletproof’s Ashley Walters) on a dating app.

In a flashback, viewers learn that Josh disappeared off the face of the earth after the pair celebrated their engagement. Now, 11 years later, Kat has to come face-to-face with him, and the mystery surrounding his departure.

As is the Coben way, Missing You is set to be as twisty and turny as his previous novel adaptations, including this year’s huge hit Fool Me Once, 2021’s Stay Close, and 2020’s The Stranger.

The series will see Kat learn how Josh’s disappearance is linked back to the unsolved murder of her father, Detective Sergeant Clint Donovan (Sir Lenny Henry). Meanwhile, she begins investigating a series of strange disappearances in her town, and the two mysteries lead to the unearthing of long-buried, painful secrets.

Doctor Who and Fangirls actress Mary Malone stars in the series as Aqua, one of Kat’s closest friends, who appears in the trailer to be linked to Josh in a heartbreaking way.

Malone appears in the story alongside Kat’s other best friend, Stacey (played by EastEnders star Jessica Plummer).

Red Eye actor Richard Armitage, who has appeared in all three of Coben’s previous Netflix adaptations, returns to the author’s world for Missing You as policing lead Ellis Stagger.

Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters lead Missing You as Detective Kat Donovan and her former fiancé Josh. (Netflix)

The new, two-and-a-half minute trailer shows Kat discovering Josh has disappeared, and her harrowing realisation 11 years on that he is alive and well.

Explosive scenes follow, including violent assaults, shocking showdowns, twisted truths, gunfire and house fire. Expect a lot of drama and jaw-dropping revelations to be packed into this fairly short series.

In one scene, Malone’s Aqua brands a knife as she warns off a potential attacker, while other scenes show Armitage’s Ellis warning Kat to stop her search for secrets.

Richard Armitage is Ellis Stagger in Missing You. (Netflix)

Harlan Coben’s original novel was published in early 2014, with the Netflix adaptation arriving on New Year’s Day 2025.

Missing You will also star Happy Valley’s Steve Pemberton, Van der Valk’s Marc Warren, Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro and… Busted frontman Matt Willis.

