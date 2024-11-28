A local Pride organisation has delivered a perfect response to an attempt by an anti-LGBTQ+ organisation to ban them from a Christmas parade.

Prattville Pride, a Pride organisation based in Prattville, Alabama, was the first group to join the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The group paid the entry fee and said that it agreed to follow the parade’s rules.

However, the anti-LGBTQ+ group Clean Up Alabama caught wind of the Pride organisation’s involvement in the event and made attempts to have them removed, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

Clean Up Alabama is a movement which first came together in an attempt to ban LGBTQ+ titles from the children’s and young adult’s sections of the local library and falsely accusing librarians of pushing porn. It reportedly requested that its supporters put pressure on event organisers to have Prattville Pride removed from the event.

Its email read: “The Christmas parade is a celebration of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ the Messiah. It is NOT a time to celebrate someone’s sexual preferences. And it is certainly not a place for a drag show.”

The group also urged its members to get in touch with the local council and demand that Prattville Pride be removed. “The parade rules clearly state that ‘the city reserves the right to reject any parade entry for any reason whatsoever, and to determine participation based on suitability for the occasion.'”

“We know this is NOT suitable for the occasion and that you have the power to stop it,” its email continued.

“[The display of trans Pride flags and drag queens] would be in violation of parade rules which state that ‘political views are not allowed as decoration, in music, or otherwise by any parade participant,’ AND it also states that lewd or offensive entries will not be approved by parade officials.”

However, the Pride organisation had something to say about their failed attempts. The founders of Prattville Pride wrote in a recent statement: “As the first organization to sign up, we were eager to join in the holiday magic and celebrate alongside our neighbours.

“In response to recent pushback, we want to emphasize that our participation is rooted in the same spirit of joy and togetherness as any other group. As a pride organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity and support for marginalized communities, our goal is simply to build connection, spread love, and contribute to the festive spirit of the season. We look forward to celebrating the holidays with everyone in Prattville.”

The city’s Mayor Bill Gillespie said they will “ensure all persons are served and respected equally while maintaining a safe Christmas parade event for us all”.

Prattville’s Annual Christmas Parade will take place from 7 pm on 6 December from Autauga County Courthouse. To volunteer with Prattville Pride at the event, sign up via the link here.