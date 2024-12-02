Lesbian singer King Princess is backing Arcane fans petition for showrunners to release the extended version of Cait and Vi’s sex scene in season two, saying she wants to see “seven to 12 minutes scissoring, coochie to coochie craziness, absolute jumbo yum yums”. And honestly? Same.

In November, the second and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed League of Legends adaption Arcane hit the small screen in three acts, released over three weekends.

The smash-hit show – which has thrilled fans of the original game and newcomers alike with its vibrant animation and gripping storytelling – weaves multiple plot lines together against the backdrop of social and political unrest between progressive city Piltover and its deprived underbelly Zaun.

One storyline that has enraptured viewers has been the romantic connection between Piltover enforcer Caitlyn and hot-headed Zaunite Vi – or ‘CaitVi’ as they are known – with fans over the moon that their favourite WLW ship finally consummated their relationship in the final act of season two.

In the widely praised scene, the two women get it on in a jail cell – notably, the first location where the pair met back in season one – after Vi is locked in there by her estranged sister Jinx who tells her she wants Vi to be happy without her in her life and leaves on a suicide mission.

Subsequently, Caitlyn turns up, admitting to a gloomy Vi that she knew she would come and try and break her sister out and intentionally repositioned the prison’s guards at the Hexgates to allow her the opportunity.

“Sorry to say, you’ve grown a bit predictable,” Caitlyn teases. Realising Caitlyn trusts her decisions implicitly, Vi passionately kisses her and the two women quickly shed the upper half of their clothes and get down to some NSFW action.

Throughout the love scene King Princess’s track “Fantastic” plays in the background – a song which has quickly become a hit amongst sapphics.

After the show’s finale, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke admitted the jail cell scene was originally much longer but had to be reduced to prevent the show getting an R-rating.

“Yes. We got a slap on the wrist. League of Legends is going to be rated mature now,” Linke said on a livestream, as reported by Dextero.

He went on to joke that the longer version of the love scene is “probably on some French hard drive” and could potentially be part of a directors cut of Arcane.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the shippers mobilised at light speed and a petition calling for the release of the full version of the sex scene has now gained nearly 50,000 signatures.

“As fans of Arcane, we were thrilled to see the beautiful relationship between Caitlyn and Vi develop on screen. However, co-creator Christian Linke revealed that an extended version of their romance scene in season two was edited down, leaving us with a shorter, dialled-back version,” the petition’s description reads.

“It remains unclear whether this decision came from Netflix or Riot Games, but knowing that the extended cut exists and is likely stored in production studios has left fans deeply curious and disappointed.”

The petition asks: “We respectfully ask Netflix and Riot Games to release the extended version of this pivotal moment for fans who cherish these characters and their journey.”

Also in response to the news of a longer sex scene being somewhere out there, King Princess has published a number of TikToks about CaitVi.

In their most recent one, the “1950” singer says: “See, this is so crazy because I didn’t even know the show existed until I started seeing this lesbian TikTok stuff and then they asked me to do a song.

“I obviously I was like I have to watch all of this and now I’m deeply invested in these lesbian characters because at the minute you say lesbian sex scene I’m like, sign me up, let’s do this.

“I will watch any lesbian sex scene ever. So now, I’m like I want seven to 12 minutes scissoring, coochie to coochie craziness, absolute jumbo yum yums present visible sex scene.”

The singer added they are not sure what to do as they are “not in control of these things” but will “pressure everyone” or whatever else the fans want.

Arcane is streaming now.