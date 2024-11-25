The final episodes of Netflix’s critically acclaimed League of Legends adaption Arcane are out and viewers are going wild for the long-waited sex scene between Caitlyn and Vi, known as ‘CaitVi’ by their legions of fans.

Warning: spoilers lie ahead

When Arcane premiered back in 2021, it thrilled existing fans of the League of Legends game series and newcomers to the franchise alike with its gorgeous animation, deft writing and engaging storytelling.

Over two acclaimed seasons, it has weaved together the story of estranged sisters Vi (Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell) against the political and social unrest between progressive city Piltover and its deprived underbelly Zaun.

Critics praised the series as yet another example – which includes The Last of Us and Fallout – that the ‘video game curse’ that has plagued adaptions for years is over.

On Saturday (23 November), the final three episodes of the second and final season of the show aired, bringing to an end Vi and Jinx’s story as well as other key sotrylines, like Viktor and Jayce’s conflict over the use of magical Hextech, Mel’s true identity and Ambessa’s attempt to win control of Piltover.

Viewers, of course, were particularly thrilled that fan favourite ship ‘CatVi’ finally got it on in episode eight, with the fact they were intimate in the place they first met – a jail cell – not going unnoticed.

the way cait says "you've grown a bit predictable" is making me go INSANE the acting choice in this is making me lose my mind the "predictable" is said in a tone that makes me go feral idk what exactly it is but yeah… crazy #caitvi #ArcaneSeason2 pic.twitter.com/LHHvHHJUTY — horizontal in a grave (@sirxdtogriffin) November 23, 2024

In the scene, Vi visits her arrested sister Jinx – who is despondent after the recent death of her friend Isha – and attempts to break her out of prison and convince her to join their side in the upcoming war, rewriting her story in the process. Jinx, realising her sister will never give up on her no matter what terrible things she does, tricks Vi and locks her in the cell, telling her that she deserves to be happy – without her in her life – and leaves on a suicide mission.

Not long after, Caitlyn (Katie Leung) shows up, admitting to an upset Vi that she knew she would come and try and break her sister out and intentionally repositioned the prisons guards at the Hexgates.

“Sorry to say, you’ve grown a bit predictable,” Caitlyn teases, at which Vi slams their lips together and some very NSFW things ensue.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS LINE:



"listen when you were gone i saw someone…"



"cait, i don't fucking care"



i screamed so loud, Vi don't care, she know caitlyn's is hers

pic.twitter.com/KSAS2bRbeW — sato | CAITVI ENDGAME WE WON (@argenthillreal) November 23, 2024

Fans of the pairing were also very pleased by Vi easily brushing off Caitlyn admitting she had a fling with someone else – fellow enforcer Maddie Nolen – whilst they were apart.

Caitlyn’s relationship with Maddie took many by surprise but was clearly one of connivence, filling the void of intimacy left by Vi.

That didn’t stop fans having it out for Miss Nolen, who it turns out was on Ambessa’s side all along and spying on Caitlyn for the war-mongering general.

Finally maddie nolan shot dead in the bronx🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/U4X0eZnGbC — guin in her madness (@lilacnberrys) November 23, 2024

seeking solace in the fact that no matter how hard i crash out i will never crash out as hard as maddie nolan after getting rejected by a 6 foot femme lesbian — Kai 🌺🪭 (@kaivelta) November 24, 2024

Arcane season two is available to watch on Netflix now.