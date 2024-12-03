Trans adult performer Apollo Moon tragically dies aged 26

Relatives of Apollo Moon have confirmed the death of the trans-masc adult performer. He was just 26 years old.

The Los Angeles porn star, known to his friends and family as Forest Harader, had been in intensive care since Wednesday (27 November). The cause of death has not been given.

Information on his declining health was revealed after his family posted on the community-based support site Meal Train asking for donations.

A fund-raiser, which has attracted more than $15,000 (£11,800), read: “On November 27th, the Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalised on life support. His parents will be taking an extended leave from work, and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time.”

Moon was a prominent figure in the trans and sex-worker communities, especially notable for being a person of colour in a white-dominated industry.

Being trans brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community — Apollo Moon🏳️‍⚧️ (@apollomoon999) November 25, 2024

Friends have paid tribute, remembering him as a “trailblazer” and a “kind and beautiful force” for the world.

Adult performer Gwen Adora said she was “devastated” to hear news of Apollo Moon’s death, adding in a post on X/Twitter: “Forever in peace, may you dance among the stars.”

Cher Mii, a fellow trans adult-content creator, wrote: “Sitting here listening to all the silly audio messages we used to leave each other, still in disbelief. I love this man dearly. There is so much I could say but words would do little justice in properly conveying the depth of this loss.”

You may like to watch

Apollo Moon’s friends and loved ones told news outlet Them, which shared news of his death, that he loved nature, camping and hiking, as well as promoting positivity in the transgender community.

Just last week, he posted on X: “Being trans has brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community… I wish I could hug every trans person in the world right now and tell them I love them.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



