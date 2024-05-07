Trans Dead By Daylight voice actress Zoey Alexandria has died at the age of 29.

Alexandria reportedly died in Chicago last week (30 April) after a battle with a form of encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

She was best known for voicing killer The Unknown in video game Dead By Daylight.

Alexandria’s death was announced in a public legacy obituary on Saturday (4 May) and later shared by the Dead By Daylight team in a post on X/Twitter.

“Like many in our community, we’re deeply saddened to learn that The Unknown’s voice actress, Zoey Alexandria, has passed away,” the post reads. “We welcomed her into our world, and her talent shone brightly through her performance.”

According to a post on her YouTube channel, Alexandria chose to stop treatment for her illness, which was made worse by other conditions, in March, saying the effects were “absolutely horrendous.”

She went on to say: “I’m very, very sick, things are progressing fast. I’m wheelchair or bed-bound most of the time. I had 16 seizures yesterday and over 30 stiff-person attacks.

“The main thing I’ve learned is that life is too precious to focus on things beyond those you love and those who love you. Love is, and always has been, the answer.”

Zooey Alexandria voiced The Unknown in Dead By Daylight

Zooey Alexandria’s death comes just weeks after Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive defended the “highly talented” voice artist from “hideous attacks” from online bigots after The Unknown made its in-game debut.

“We want to say loudly and unequivocally that this malicious content and attitude is unacceptable and has no place in Dead by Daylight. This community should be a safe place where EVERYONE can find a true sense of belonging”, a spokesperson told PinkNews at the time.

They added: “We will continue to express support to our voice actress, to all of our community members as well as standing actively against hate in our game.”

Aside from her voice acting career, Alexandria was well known in the trans community for her videos on voice feminisation training, which gained millions of views.

Fans of her work mourned her death on social media and in her obituary, saying she will be remembered for her incredible voice and personality.

“Zoey was an amazing [voice actress] and voice coach,” one person wrote. “She helped me find several of my clients, helped me coach them, and she really knew how to reinforce them to be confident in what they say, on and off set.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t know Zoey personally, but I know she was strong, kind-hearted, capable and immensely talented… she brought life to a character in a way that [Dead By Daylight] hasn’t seen before, and never will [again].”