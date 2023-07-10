Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking trans character in US daytime soap All My Children, has died aged 48.

The death of the acclaimed stage and screen star was announced on Sunday (9 July) by various sources including Time Out’s New York theatre critic Adam Feldman, the Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) and Carlson’s Hamlet co-star Susan Hart – all of whom offered heartfelt tributes to the actor.

Carlson – whose cause of death is not yet known – enjoyed a rich acting career, becoming a Broadway legend in roles such as Marilyn in Taboo (2003-2004), Billy in Edward Albee’s The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia and Lee Blessing in Thief River while onscreen he appeared in 2005’s Will Smith-led comedy Hitch.

The role that Carlson is best known for, however, is their groundbreaking transgender character Zoe in long-running ABC daytime soap All My Children, which ran from 1970-2011.

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

Carlson first appeared on the series in August 2006 as British rock star Zarf. Just months later, in November, he helped change the US media landscape by portraying daytime TV’s first recurring trans role after their character came out as trans woman, named Zoe.

Carlson, whose mother reportedly named him after All My Children character Jeff Martin, appeared in 59 episodes of the show as Zoe’s coming out journey was shared with an audience of millions.

All My Children star Eden Riegel, who played lesbian character and Zoe’s love interest, Bianca, shared her sorrow at the news, tweeting: “Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson.

“I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.”

Devasatated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️ — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) July 9, 2023

Praise for Carlson, his talent and groundbreaking work has poured in across social media.

Heartbroken. I will never be able to tell Jeffrey Carlson what he meant to me. He played Lorenzaccio at @ShakespeareinDC in early 2005. He was magnificent, enthralling, and so exquisitely beautiful. On that stage, he began to reveal me to myself, what I was and what I could be. pic.twitter.com/5jI05FKD8b — Spence Weinreich (@spenceweinreich) July 9, 2023

RIP Jeffrey Carlson. Such a kind and extremely talented person. I didn’t know you well, but the interactions I was lucky enough to have with you will stay with me forever because of your generosity. Thank you for being you. — Michael Barra (@MichaelBarra) July 10, 2023

I’ve just seen that Jeffrey Carlson has passed away. I saw his Hamlet six times—no one else’s has ever taught me more about the character. What a tremendous loss. — Emily (@sadcypress) July 9, 2023

Jeffrey Carlson was a mammoth talent and a kind, smart, enthusiastic, sweet human. After seeing his brilliance in Taboo, I made a point of seeing him any time I could, and it was never a disappointment. He was pure talent and the performing world is dimmer without him. https://t.co/oeN5XOPHzU — Christine (@mynameispurpose) July 9, 2023

I hadn’t seen Jeff for a long time but we knew each other well many years ago. He was an actor of startling power, depth, and charisma. The world is a lesser place for his no longer being in it. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/PLojNOEsel — Johnathan McClain (@MisterJMcClain) July 10, 2023

Deeply, deeply sad about the passing of my friend and teacher Jeffrey Carlson. I really think some people cannot be contained in one life or one form or in the struggle being so brilliant in a dark timeline. Jeffrey changed the landscape even if he doesn’t get credit for it. pic.twitter.com/6E2a0uE85j — Alyssa❄️Thordarson🇮🇸 (@alyssathorhamar) July 9, 2023

The Taboo family has lost the most gorgeous soul in Jeffrey Carlson who played Marilyn in the broadway production, then went on to break boundaries in television. There legacy is a truly diverse career. Love was never a question mark for Jeffrey. rip ❤️ https://t.co/zpNqCwQhZ3 — Brett Herriot (@BrettHerriot) July 9, 2023

Carlson’s impact on trans representation in the media cannot be understated, with Zoe’s trailblazing storyline seeing her coming out to her parents, meeting with an endocrinologist and joining a transgender support group at a time when trans visibility on mainstream television was almost non-existent.

The introduction of a trans character to a daytime soap predictably caused some controversy at the time, but in an interview with People in 2007, Carlson reflected on why the backlash to his character didn’t affect him, saying he intended to “cause a conversation”.

“Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the All My Children chat rooms,” he said. “I got a letter from an 11-year-old girl. It said, ‘It’s cool you’re going to become a girl. Then we will have stuff in common.’

“I met several people in the transgender community, and one became someone I can talk to on a regular basis. Talking to her started to enlighten me. She was so open about telling her story.”

Carlson also shared the behind-the-scenes process of bringing to Zoe to life in an interview on The View at the time. He explained how “from the very first day” LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) “came and spoke to” the cast and crew to give them “an education” on the trans community.

“I’m learning new stuff every day, and we’re just filming those episodes right now where Zoe decides to tell the world that she’s herself,” he continued on The View.

“It takes her a long time, possibly 25 to 30 years of her life to have the courage.”