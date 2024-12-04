Wicked star Ariana Grande has finally spoken out about the “holding space for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity'” meme, and we’re holding all the space in the world for her response.

Let’s face it, we’re all holding space for the iconic moment from the Wicked movie press tour. As it turns out, so is Grande.

The singer-come-actress, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the movie adaptation of the musical, commented on a TikTok video of the original interviewer Tracy E. Gilchrist using the original interview audio to demonstrate “Holding space” in a conversation.

“oh my goodness ! our queen !!!!” wrote Grande beneath the video alongside a heart emoji. “holding space with you always.”

What is the ‘holding space’ meme?

In case you need a recap or don’t work in queer media, the meme refers to one incredible moment during the press tour for the Wicked movie. During Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s interview with Out magazine, journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist made a comment so iconic, so therapeutic, and so of its time that it’s taken the world by storm.

“This week, people are taking the lyrics to ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that,” Gilchrist noted with quiet confidence. Erivo instantly looked overwhelmed before answering, “I didn’t know that was happening.”

“I’ve seen it, yeah,” Gilchrist replied, smiling.

“That’s really powerful,” Erivo said, as her manicured hand touched her heart. “That’s what I wanted.” She looked at her co-star, who somehow telepathically knew what she needed at that moment, and held one of her fingers. Yep, just one. “I didn’t know that was happening,” Erivo said once again.

“I’ve seen it on a couple posts, I don’t know how widespread,” the reporter replied. “But, you know, I am in queer media.”

Wicked: Part One is out now in cinemas in the US, UK and Australia.