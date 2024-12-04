Marvel actor Jack Veal, 17, reveals he is homeless: ‘I need help’

Loki actor Jack Veal has revealed he is homeless, issuing a heartfelt call for help from fans that has so far secured him an accommodation meeting.

The 17-year-old, who played Kid Loki – a child variant of Tom Hiddleston’s titular anti-hero – in the Marvel Disney+ series, took TikTok on Monday (2 December) to share his struggles and “reveal the truth”.

He told viewers: “I didn’t have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.

“I can’t stay at my grandparents’ because my granddad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help.

“Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate,” he shared.

‘I need help’

Veal continued: “I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.”

He then called for help, saying he’s on his “knees begging” for Jos fans to share his video and “spread the message of how the government are treating kids”.

“I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible.

“I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help,” he concluded.

Less than 24 hours later he shared a positive update: social services called him to arrange a meeting regarding foster care and supported accommodation.

“They’re actually doing something so God bless you all,” he said, adding: “I’ll let you know how the meeting goes and there’s no promises, but this is the first time they’ve considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all.”

