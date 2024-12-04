Strictly Come Dancing announces full lineup for its 2025 UK tour

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 has announced all of the celebrity names joining its lineup.

The 2025 edition of the arena tour will see Tasha Ghouri, JB Gill, Jamie Borthwick and Wynne Evans perform for audiences across the UK.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

They join previously announced celebs Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Shayne Ward, who will be appearing on the tour.

Ghouri, who is competing in the show’s upcoming semi final said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be performing in arenas – it’s a real pinch me moment and an amazing way to continue this journey, I’ve loved it so much.

“I’m so happy that all the shows on the tour are going to be BSL signed. It’s really important to me that everyone feels represented and included and I hope everyone, including the amazing people who have supported me from the deaf community, come along and watch.”

They’ll join Strictly judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time, Motsi Mabuse.

Plus, the show will once again be joined by It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who will host the tour.

The 2025 tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 17 January and will then head to the likes of Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London.

You can find out everything you need to know, including the tour schedule and ticket info below.

Who’s on the lineup?

They have all competed on the 22nd series of the competition show, with Hadland, Gill and Ghouri still in the series.

They’ll be joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Moti Mabuse and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara, who will host the tour.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via Ticketmaster and AXS.

They’re priced between £41.45 – £115.20.