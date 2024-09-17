Strictly Come Dancing announces 2025 UK arena tour dates.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced details of a live arena tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The live spectacular will return in 2025 featuring judges, celebrities and professionals from the latest series of Strictly with 30 shows across the UK.

Fans of Strictly can get their hands on tickets for the UK tour from 10am on 20 September via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that Motsi Mabuse will make her UK tour debut in 2025 alongside regular judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

The tour will once again be hosted by Janette Manrara, while the lineup of celebs and Strictly pros will be “announced soon”.

The show made its return to BBC on 14 September, which features the likes of Toyah Willcox, Miranda’s Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks.

The upcoming tour will begin on 19 January in Birmingham and head to the likes of Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Other dates include Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and it finishes up at London’s O2 Arena on 7-9 February.

You can check out the full tour schedule and details on Strictly Come Dancing tickets below.

How do I get Strictly Come Dancing live tour tickets?

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 20 September via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 10am on 19 September. This is available to Ticketmaster account holders and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

If you’re not signed up to the mailing list you can head to the website and create an account to get presale access.

Tickets are priced from £42.30, plus fees.