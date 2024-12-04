An effort by Montana Republicans to ban trans politician Zooey Zephyr from women’s restrooms has failed.

The policy, proposed by Republican Jerry Schillinger, would have required lawmakers in Montana to use facilities congruent with their sex assigned at birth.

But, despite best efforts by Republicans to make things worse for trans people, the measure failed its first vote after a House committee voted 10-12 against it.

While the ban would have applied to all present and future Montana Congress representatives, its intentions are clearly targeted towards Zephyr, who is the only trans woman House representative in the state.

Zephyr commended the failure of the measure in a post on X/Twitter, writing that she was “happy” to see Montana shutting down any potential transphobic policies.

“I’m happy to see that this proposed ban failed and am grateful for my colleagues – particularly my Republican colleagues – who recognised this as a distraction from the work we were elected to do,” she said.

“I’m ready to represent my constituents and look forward to working on behalf of Montana.”

Zooey Zephyr hit out at the Capitol bathroom ban (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com)

Four Republicans voted against the policy during the Tuesday (3 December) vote, including Rep. David Bedey, who said it would “not contribute to the effective conduct of our business.”

Brad Barker, another Republican who voted against the measure, called it a “distraction.”

The policy was proposed following the passage of a resolution which bans trans women from using female restrooms in the US Capitol.

Proposed by Republican Nancy Mace, the measure was specifically targeted towards Sarah McBride – Congress’ only trans member.

Asked by the press whether the measure was targeted towards McBride, Mace said: “Yes and absolutely, and then some.”

“I’m absolutely 100 per cent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a woman’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way,” she said.

