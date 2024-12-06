Stars and judges from RuPaul’s Drag Race are among those back the Trans Secret Santa 2024 campaign, which aims to deliver more gifts to transgender youngsters across the UK than ever before.

Trans Secret Santa was founded last year by LGBTQ+ youth organisation Think2Speak, in collaboration with campaigner Jude Guaitamacchi, trans artist Mister Samo and patron, life coach and trainer Octavian Starr, to remind transgender youngsters how loved they are over, especially during the holiday season.

This year, the campaign includes “Trans Youth You Are Loved” merchandise designed by Mister Samo, alongside “Support and Uplift Trans Youth” and “Queer Utopia” designs by Az Franco.

Designs by Ella Morgan, Banksie and Charity Kase can be purchased

Celebrities have also contributed to the campaign, with designs from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens Banksie and Charity Kase, as well as Married at First Sight UK’s first trans bride Ella Morgan.

The campaign, backed by Drag Race‘s Michelle Visage and Cara Melle, Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano and activist Maxine Heron, already has 300 trans youngsters signed up ready to receive a gift.

Last year, 700 gifts were delivered, and organisers hope to improve on that in 2024.

‘The card and message made me feel like I belong’

Campaign co-founder Lizzie Jordan said: “Our goal is to bring some light into their lives, to remind them they are seen, valued and loved. We’re excited to be expanding our reach this year and are grateful for the generosity of all who make this possible.”

One of those to receive a present last year said: “[It] meant the world to me. It wasn’t just the present, but knowing there are people out there who truly care. The card and message made me feel like I belong, and that is the best gift anyone could give.”

Simon Backhouse, the chief executive of apparel platform Everpress, where the presents can be purchased, said: “This initiative doesn’t just bring gifts, it brings visibility, kindness and community to trans young people across the country. Being part of a project that brings joy and hope to those who may feel isolated, especially during the holiday season, is something we believe deeply in.”

To donate to the campaign, sign up to receive a gift, or to purchase a limited-edition product, visit everpress.com/transsecretsanta.

