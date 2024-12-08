Reverend Richard Coles to face I’m A Celeb final

On the penultimate episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Oti Mabuse was voted out of the jungle, leaving Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, and Reverend Richard Coles to face the final tonight (Sunday December 8).

Coles entered the jungle as a late addition alongside Love Island star Maura Higgins.

During Saturday’s episode, the celebrities faced the Cyclone challenge which involved wearing superhero capes while collecting stars and navigating a course filled with water, wind, and balls.

The four campmates managed to win all four stars and celebrated their achievement by sliding into the water trench.

Following the challenge, Coles said: “I was sort of dreading the Cyclone because it’s got so many things in it I don’t like, falling over, being squirted with cold water and being hit with stuff.

“It was fantastic, I loved it, I wish we could do it again! Four stars from four campmates, we worked as a team. Mission accomplished.”

Coles is gay, having come out to his parents at the age of 16, and was in a relationship with fellow Anglican priest David Oldham from 2007 until 2019.

The pair entered into a civil partnership in 2010, with Oldham taking on the surname of Coles, and stayed together until Oldham passed away in 2019 from alcoholism.

In a memoir published in 2021, Coles wrote about the loss and how “tough” it was to watch Oldham “destroy himself” with alcohol.

You may like to watch

Just last year, Coles said he found love again. He revealed on ITV’s Lorraine that he is now with actor Richard Cant, who appeared in It’s A Sin, The Crown, Mary Queen of Scots, Silent Witness, My Policeman, and Stan & Ollie.

I’m A Celeb was previously hit with Ofcom complaints over hosts Ant and Dec’s jokes about Coles and his faith.

After three weeks of bushtuker trials, terrible weather, and sleeping outside, it is just hours until a winner is announced.

Voting is now underway to pick the king or queen of the jungle out of the remaining three campmates.

Former constestant Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, previously said he believes Jones will win the show while Mabuse also said she was rooting for the McFly band member to win.

Bookmakers have also said that Jones is a frontrunner to win the show, but it’s anybody’s game at this point.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here‘s final episode will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday December 8 at 9pm.