I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec are facing the wrath of the British public over their tongue-in-cheek comments about campmate Reverend Richard Coles.

Despite joining the jungle camp as a late entrant alongside Love Island’s Maura Higgins last week, the gay radio presenter and Church of England priest has proven to be a hit with viewers. According to betting odds, he’s one of the favourites to be crowned this year’s King of the Jungle.

That’s likely one of the reasons why British broadcast regulator Ofcom has received dozens of complaints about Ant and Dec’s numerous jabs at the star and his religious background.

Since Coles entered the jungle, the famed ITV hosts have made a bit of the Reverend, including during his first trial last Saturday (23 November).

During the task Coles was told to eat and drink a series of vile concoctions, including crocodile anus, sheep brain, and blended herring.

In the studio after the trial, Dec described the trial as “unholy”, before Ant joked in reference to the crocodile anus: “Bum-holey”.

You may like to watch

Richard Coles has entered the I’m A Celeb jungle. (ITV)

During the eating challenge though, Coles – who retired from official vicar duties in 2022 – made a joke himself before downing the vile herring mix, saying: “More tea, vicar?”

After he consumed the drink, Dec responded with the jab: “Less tea, vicar?”

In another segment earlier this week, the duo decided to narrate how Coles was getting on in the camp via a jokey sermon, set to the hum of a church organ.

“It’s the start of a new day now and the first to wake up was Reverend Richard,” said Dec, with Ant continuing: “And though the night before there had been darkness and a plague of insects had been visited upon him. But he had receiveth a small bounty that did taste of cheese. And now, praise be, he did rise again.”

Going for the punchline, Dec retorted: “So basically you are saying Richard had a fright, got some crisps, then had a sleep and got out of bed?’”

“Yes my child,” Ant quipped.

Ant and Dec are known for making jokes at the campmates’ expense. (ITV)

Following the series of jokes, Ofcom has reported to Metro that it has received 70 complaints about the pair’s “references to the Bible and to the Christian faith”.

Given that I’m A Celeb’s shtick is all about poking fun at the celebrities while they suffer, it’s unlikely that Ant and Dec will be praying for forgiveness for their jibes.

During his time in the camp, Rev Richard Coles has struck up a sweet bond with fellow queer star and podcast host, GK Barry, with the pair recently discussing the lesbian sex act, scissoring.

Earlier this week, he pulled at viewers’ heartstrings by opening up to dancer Oti Mabuse about his late husband Reverend David Coles, who died from liver disease in 2019.

“I miss him… He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss,” Coles shared.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 at 9pm GMT.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.