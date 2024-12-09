Dylan Mulvaney to star in premiere of a new West End show

Dylan Mulvaney is heading to London’s West End to star in the premiere of We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

The award-winning actress will make her West End concert debut in the show at the Savoy Theatre on 28 April, 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the We Aren’t Kids Anymore premiere from ATG Tickets.

Announcing the news, Mulvaney said: “I cannot wait to make my West End concert debut with such an inventive show and team. Theatre is my greatest love in life and I’m so happy to be doing what I love in my favorite city.”

The new contemporary musical has been penned by Drew Gasparini and will also star Sam Tutty, Aimie Atkinson and two more cast members yet to be announced.

WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE

Join @samtutty and @Aimieatkinson with more to be announced in the one night only event by Drew Gasparini



🗓️ Mon 28th April – 8pm

🎟️ Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/boeUuqwlo7 — Savoy Theatre (@SavoyTheatreLdn) December 4, 2024

Told from five unique perspectives spanning age, generation and gender, this uplifting musical explores the complex and often challenging journey we face when we embark on the pursuit of a dream.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore “considers the series of choices we all make as we navigate this uncertainty and reminds us that, no matter where we come from, growing up is one uncertain step after another, punctuated by moments of discovery”.

This West End concert performances follows a successful workshop in June 2024, which marked the first stage presentation of Gasparini’s viral concept album.

He’s best known for his work on the TV series Smash as well as scores for Broadway musicals, The Karate Kid, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

The premiere of the show will be followed by a second act showcasing Gasparini in concert. He will be joined by the cast and special guests to present a selection of his work.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for We Aren’t Kids Anymore in the West End are now available to buy via ATG Tickets.

They’re priced at £35 / £55 / £65 / £85 / £95.