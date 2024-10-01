Dylan Mulvaney feels ‘hot and confident’ dating as a trans woman

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has spoken about dating as a trans woman.

Mulvaney, who earlier this year performed her new one-woman show, Faghag, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, told fans on social media: “Me and my trans girlfriends talk about not leading with the idea that someone’s not going to be interested in us because of our transness.

“Instead, I let myself feel hot and confident. I think other people could tell that.”

She went on to say that writing and performing her one-woman play made her feel happy, but it seems that’s not the only reason she’s got a smile on her face.

“I did some dating this summer,” she admitted. “It was a very Mamma Mia summer.”

Dylan Mulvaney. (Getty)

The influencer also hinted at something new that she’s been working on for a long time and offered advice to any of her fans who were struggling. “If anyone is feeling really down right now, just know you’ve got a holdout. It’s coming.”

Last month, Mulvaney announced that her debut book, Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, would be published soon. It will address her first year of transitioning, as well as rediscovering trans joy “after extreme pain”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.