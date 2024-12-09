Stage and screen icon Dame Judi Dench celebrates her 90th birthday today (9 December), so to mark the occasion, here’s a reminder that she’s only ever been to one club night, and it was to see Cher at a famous LGBTQ+ venue.

The English actress, known for a cavalcade of roles, including across the James Bond series, turns 90 years young on Monday (9 December).

Born in 1934 in Heworth, York, the Oscar-winning star has recalled a variety of captivating stories from her remarkable life, but, in 2014, one had to be recalled for her.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that year, Dench, alongside Elton John and John Bishop, discussed clubbing, when Dench admitted to Norton that she had never been to a nightclub before.

“Did you know I’ve never been to a club in my life,” the then-80-year-old recalled, responding to the audience’s shocked reaction with “yes, quite!”

Norton had some frank news for her, however; responding with a sarcastically disappointed look and saying: “Judi Dench, you lie like a rug.”

“Oh, do I?” she asked as the audience laughed, to which Norton replied: “Yes!”

“Yes you have! I bumped into you in Heaven!” Norton added before Dench looked over with a shocking realisation, exclaiming: “Oh yes, you did.”

Heaven is an LGBTQ+ superclub in Charring Cross, London that first opened in 1979. It is one of the most influential LGBTQ+ clubs in London and has a storied history of hosting queer icons from across the globe – including Judi Dench, apparently.

You may like to watch

“Absolutely true,” Dench responded to Norton’s claim, before recalling: “They took us in the back door.” Norton joked in response: “Wouldn’t they.”

Despite the misunderstanding, Dench exclaimed that she had plenty of fun at the club but forgot why she was even there in the first place.

Elton John, who was also there to witness the palaver, remarked that he’s “gay and hasn’t been to Heaven.”

“That’s astonishing. Why were you there, for god’s sake?” John asked, to which Dench replied: “That’s a good question too!”

Norton, seemingly the keeper to all of Dench’s club-related memories, also knew the answer, saying that she was there to see pop icon Cher performing at the time.

“Oh yes, that’s right!” she remarked again, with the audience now losing it in hysterics. “Don’t ask me anymore questions, I’m not going to know the answer to any of them.”

