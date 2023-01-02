Judi Dench saw in the new year singing “Waterloo” with the Texas singer in a hotel lobby.

A video shared to Twitter shows Sharleen Spitari singing the ABBA classic while Dench plays the piano and chips in with backing vocals every once in a while.

Sharing a single stool, Spitari exclaims: “What a pianist!”

The two were filmed in the lobby of the Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. They were both staying at the five star hotel ahead of Hogmanay (Scottish celebrations welcoming the new year).

Posting on Twitter, hotel owner Ewan Venters joked: “Dame Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at The Fife Arms, Braemar – future dates are in the planning.”

At the time of reporting, the video has been seen over half a million times.

Venters told BBC Scotland: “Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri were staying at the hotel and we had an impromptu moment at the piano.”

He continued: “It was a happy evening with lots of guests and locals clapping.”

He said the pair burst into song just before fireworks that signified the start of 2023.

Venters later told the PA news agency: “[Dench and Spiteri] had met previously but after dinner they met in the lobby and took to the piano. Guests were somewhat shocked but loved it!

“Two legends – a Scottish musician, Sharleen Spiteri – and Dame Judi who, although born in the city of York, is an honorary Scot, for not least playing Queen Victoria on so many occasions.”

Dame Judi Dench is regarded as one of the UK’s finest actors. She made her debut with the Old Vic in 1957, making her name in Shakespeare and other theatrical productions before becoming a celebrated film actor. She was also in the remake of Cats, but we don’t talk about the remake of Cats.

She won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love and has been nominated a further seven times, including for her portrayal of a grieving Queen Victoria in Mrs Brown. The film was set in Balmoral – very near the Fife Arms.

Sharleen Spiteri has sold more than 40 million records as lead singer of Texas, who came to prominence in the 80s with their album Southside.