The Voice US finalist Jeremy Beloate has spoken about the bullying he suffered as a queer child.

Beloate, from Memphis, Tennessee, is set to take to the stage for the final of season 26 of The Voice on Monday night (10 December) on NBC.

The Team Snoop Dogg member told Out magazine : “I grew up being bullied by country guys. When you’re bullied or made to feel othered or whatever, you [put] walls up to protect yourself.

“And when I came to The Voice, [I] immediately started becoming friends with all these people who sing country or from like small towns. The love I felt quickly kind of took my walls down.”

He went on to say: “I had this ego death moment where some of them got eliminated and I cried, I was like, ‘Thank you for making me feel like a brother, like a normal this person’. They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ [And I said]: ‘You don’t get it and you never will. But that’s OK and beautiful’.”

The singer, who has made it to the final eight and the live shows, named singing legends Elvis and Tina Turner among his inspirations.

“I grew up singing in church, then I went into the theatre. I found my community in that and decided after high school, I really wanted to do this.

“I have felt so accepted, it’s been beautiful. I think the show exists, in a way, to try [to] make everybody visible and get to share who they are, and embraces that. The coaches couldn’t be more amazing about that too.”

In August, The Voice UK coaches LeAnn Rimes and Tom Jones reflected on how the contest has broken barriers for LGBTQ+ singers. It has made stars of a number of them, including chart-topper Becky Hill who appeared in the first season.

What time is the final of The Voice season 26?

The final two episodes of The Voice season 26 will air on NBC Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC.

