Trans darts player Noa-Lynn van Leuven has revealed that she’s battled panic attacks and depression in the face of a backlash to her qualifying for the world championships.

Van Leuven, who transitioned in 2021 and who has faced controversy for playing against cis women, qualified for the Professional Darts Corporation World Championship in October – the first trans woman to do so.

As she prepares to compete at London’s Alexandra Palace, having secured her place in the top two on the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit, she said: “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are, just respect each other.

“I love this game, so I will keep playing it. I have had panic attacks and my depression got worse. That’s all because of social media. Of course, sometimes I think is it all worth it, especially when my teammates pulled out of the Dutch team. I got so many hate (messages) on my socials.

“People were recognising me on the street. Most of them were fine with it, they came up to me and were really supportive. But because of those messages, I was also getting death threats… on a daily basis.

Van Leuven made headlines in May after her British opponent, Deta Hedman, forfeited a quarter-final match at the Denmark Open.

“Deta Hedman and I were never really close or talking to each other. We had some talks but for the last year-and-a-half we haven’t spoken and I don’t have the feeling we should. I respect her opinions, I respect anyone’s opinions. Mine are different to hers.”

While the torrent of abuse swirled, male darts stars Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen voiced their support for van Leuven, who faces Kevin Doets at the world championships on Tuesday (17 December).

Van Leuven previously hit back at her “toxic” rivals after qualifying for the tournament and told PinkNews that the online abuse she faced left her not wanting to leave her home.

If you’re struggling with your mental health and need to talk, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or Switchboard LGBT on 0300 330 0630.

