Eileen Brennock, a teacher in Oregon, has won a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Newberg-Dundee Public Schools after alleging retaliation for advocating for LGBTQ+ students.

In 2021, the school district banned Pride flags, Black Lives Matter signs, and other political symbols, which provoked widespread protests.

The policy was challenged in court, with one judge ruling that the ban was unconstitutional, and the school board eventually proposed rescinding the policy.

This led to the Terry McElligot, the principal of Mountain View Middle School – where Brennock worked – discouraging staff from supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Brennock, who taught Spanish, reported McElligot after a staff meeting in which McElligot allegedly said: “It’s not okay to tell kids it’s okay to be gay or trans.”

McElligot allegedly also told staff that they should not display any Pride or Black Lives Matter signs, per the district’s ban, to avoid appearing as if they were trying to “poke the bear”, according to the suit.

She claims that following this report, her work environment became hostile. Brennock told the assistant principal of the school that if a student came out to her as gay, she would say “me too” rather than telling them it was “not okay”.

Brennock then filed a formal complaint with the state education department and the lawsuit. The Oregon Department of Education later found that the district violated the state’s anti-discrimination law, but Brennock claimed that she was subjected to further harassment afterwards.

Brennock won the suit, with Newberg-Dundee Public Schools agreeing to pay $90,000 (£71,295) as a settlement.

The district denied liability in the case but reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity in a public statement.

“The district is pleased to have this matter resolved. The district reaffirms its dedication to promoting an inclusive, welcoming and equitable school and work environment for all students and staff,” it read.

The settlement will also force the district to put discrimination complaint forms on its website and in school counsellors’ offices before the next school year.