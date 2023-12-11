The queerest state in the US has been revealed

To the fury of right-wing bigots, the US is queerer than ever as more people are identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and a new study has figured out America’s gayest state.

Approximately 14.1 million adults in the US identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community – or roughly 5.6 per cent of Americans – according to new data released by the UCLA’s Williams Institute.

LGBTQ+ folks live in all parts of the US – with almost 37 per cent in the South – but there are vast differences in terms of which states boast America’s queerest populations.

The data, based on information from the 2020-2021 Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System, doesn’t simply rank states for how many LGBTQ+ people call them home. Rather, it gives us an idea of which states have the highest proportion of queer folks by percentage of population.

Needless to say, the top five queerest states include some shockers and some kinda obvious choices – plus a contentious correction that originally left everyone a bit mystified.