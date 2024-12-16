Legislation allowing Scottish same-sex couples to marry is one of Nicola Sturgeon’s biggest achievements, the former first minister has said.

And she takes “pride” in the Marriage and Civil Partnership Act for Scotland passing into law, even though she does not “claim it as a personal achievement.”

Ten years on from the legislation taking effect, she said: “It sent a powerful signal and I put it in the top five achievements of the lifetime of the Scottish parliament. It’s something I look back [on] and take pride in.”

Passed in February 2014, it took effect on 16 December and the first wedding ceremonies were held on New Year’s Eve.

To mark the legislation coming into effect in 2014, Nicola Sturgeon penned an opinion piece for PinkNews, writing: “I am fortunate to be able to say that I have had many proud days in my life.

“Without a doubt, however, one of my proudest days was when I married my husband, Peter, in 2010. It was an extremely happy day for us both.

“Another proud day was when I was one of the MSPs who, in February 2014, voted to legalise same sex marriage in Scotland by an overwhelming 105 votes to 18 in the Scottish Parliament. This sent a powerful message to people about the kind of country we are.

“It is right and proper that couples should be able to marry, regardless of their sexual orientation, and have the opportunity to experience the kind of happiness I did on my wedding day.”

The legislation was approved by 105 votes to 18 during its final debate, which Sturgeon believes was the “biggest parliamentary majority of all countries that had introduced equal marriage”.

Nicola Sturgeon in 2014 when same-sex marriage became legal in Scotland. (Getty)

The debate, she said, was far more accepting than in the early-2000s when Holyrood voted to repeal Section 28, which banned councils from promoting homosexuality.

The 2014 vote “didn’t have the rancour and, to be blunt, the thinly veiled prejudice,” Sturgeon added.

“[The Scottish parliament] actually managed to take an issue that did divide opinion, that was controversial, debate it and decide it in quite a consensual and civilised way. Looking back at it now, a decade on, I think that is lots to reflect about the substance of what was done.”

The “kind of toxicity” that characterises debates on LGBTQ+ issues in the modern day, particularly around trans people, was absent in the debate.

“We’re talking here of almost a global phenomenon where debate on all manner of issues has become much more divisive and toxic, and social media has a big part to play in that,” she said. “We are living through a time when we are being reminded that progress is reversible and can’t ever be taken for granted.”

More than 10,138 same-sex couples have since tied the knot in Scotland, and Sturgeon said the law had made the devolved nation “a better” and “more inclusive” place.

However, the fight is not over for LGBTQ+ people and their allies, she warned.

“Those of us who believe in equality, inclusion and tolerance, and abhor prejudice and discrimination, have always got to keep fighting and almost re-fighting these battles. It’s a bit sad to think that, but I guess it has always been that way, and we are being reminded of that [now].”

