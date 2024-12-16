Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken about a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot and says that the original series is “set up perfectly” for another instalment.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer starred Drag Race guest judge Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role and aired for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. The supernatural coming-of-age drama blended multiple genres: horror, comedy, romance, melodrama and even musicals, and became a pop culture juggernaut – thanks in part to its queer-coded moments – launching spin-offs in books, TV, podcasts and games in its wake.

Despite previously appearing to reject a reboot of her iconic character, the Cruel Intentions actress has shared a new outlook on a follow-up of the show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken about a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. (Marleen Moise/WireImage)

“I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up,” Gellar told SFX Magazine in a recent interview, as per CBR.

“I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl, who has the power can have the power.’

“It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Gellar also recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she explained her reasons for previously shying away from a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. “It’s funny. I always used to say no because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect.”

Gellar added that other spin-off series like And Just Like That and her involvement in the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, gave her a different perspective.

“[It] definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe,” she said. “It could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Series producer Dolly Parton previously claimed that a revival of the series is still a possibility, despite rumours that the reboot was shelved.