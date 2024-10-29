The “transvestigators” are at it again, and this time it’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer favourite Sarah Michelle Gellar who they are “accusing” of being a trans woman.

The rumours began picking up traction online after a photo of Gellar and her husband, actor Freddie Prinze Jr, went viral.

On Friday, an X/Twitter user shared an image from last month, in which the couple are seen celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary. While the original poster captioned the photo with “unproblematic people age so gracefully,” several others went on to claim that Gellar could be a trans woman… because she has a larynx.

“The Adam’s apple. No one speaks about it,” wrote one person, alongside a close-up of the Cruel Intentions star.

Someone else shared a clip of the actress in a 2000 episode of Sex and the City, in which she plays Debbie, a film executive interested in turning Carrie’s columns into films. In the short clip, the cartilage covering Gellar’s larynx moves as she talks, prompting the poster to ask: “Are we seriously going to ignore the Adam’s apple?”

Despite what anti-trans X users will have you believe, all humans have the potential to have a visible Adam’s apple. The thyroid cartilage that surrounds the larynx simply tends to be larger for cisgender men because of their hormone production in puberty, hence their Adam’s apple being more prominent.

However, it’s also entirely normal for cisgender women to have a visible Adam’s apple.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is the latest star to come under the microscope of wacky transvestigators. (Getty)

Replying to the “transvestigators”, one person mockingly wrote: “Every human on Earth has that bit of cartilage, if you had ever felt the touch of a woman you would know this.”

A second user said: “No one talks about it because it literally isn’t there, go back to school.” Someone else sarcastically asked: “You didn’t study biology, did you?”

As right-wing, anti-trans rhetoric continues unabated on X and some other social platforms, numerous celebrities, including former first ladies Melania Trump and Michelle Obama and singers Madonna and Taylor Swift, have found themselves being “transvesitgated” by internet sleuths.

Dylan Mulvaney was the target of truly bizarre trans claims. (TikTok/Dylan Mulvaney)

“Transvestigating” refers to conspiracy theories that seek to prove certain stars, particularly female celebrities, are secretly transgender, fro no better reason than they have certain characteristics deemed vaguely masculine. The claims are often rooted in transphobia, misogyny and racism.

Earlier this year, the “transvestigators” managed to twist themselves into pretzels, as they began to explore the theory that trans The Book of Mormon star Dylan Mulvaney was actually born a cisgender woman.

The claims twist back and forth with Mulvaney apparently forced to transition to male as a child, before she decided to transition back as an adult.

In response, Mulvaney joked: “We should check on our conspiracy theorist aunts because I fear they may have lost their own plot. But I am thrilled to be joining the cis community once again and to have my name cleared.”

