Emilia Pérez and Wicked lead the Oscars shortlists of potential nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named the shortlist of potential nominees for the Oscars, with Emilia Pérez and Wicked leading the lineup.
On Tuesday (17 December), The Academy announced the Oscars shortlists of potential nominees in 10 categories for the event, which indicates who could be nominated ahead of the ceremony in March.
Currently, the Spanish-language trans cartel musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez and Jon M Chu’s movie adaptation of the musical Wicked look like they could be leading the nominations for the Oscars.
The Karla Sofía Gascón-led film was named in six Oscars shortlists, which is the most of any film this year, including the International Feature Film category, as well as Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and two shortlists in Original Song.
Following behind is Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s newest release with four Oscars shortlist mentions, including Original Score, Sound, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects.
Elsewhere, Dune: Part Two and Gladiator II have garnered three mentions, respectively, while the joyful trans documentary Will & Harper has been shortlisted for Documentary Feature Film and Original Song. The bisexual-coded Zendaya-fronted comedy/drama Challengers has also earned two shortlists.
The shortlisters will be whittled down to just five nominees in January.
The biggest categories on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay do not have shortlists, and Academy members will vote from the large submissions pool. Nominees for these categories will be announced on 17 January.
Oscars shortlists 2025:
Documentary Feature Film:
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
Documentary Short Film
Chasing Roo
Death by Numbers
Eternal Father
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Keeper
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Once upon a Time in Ukraine
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Planetwalker
The Quilters
Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
A Swim Lesson
Until He’s Back
International Feature Film
Brazil: I’m Still Here
Canada: Universal Language
Czech Republic: Waves
Denmark: The Girl with the Needle
France: Emilia Pérez
Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland: Touch
Ireland: Kneecap
Italy: Vermiglio
Latvia: Flow
Norway: Armand
Palestine: From Ground Zero
Senegal: Dahomey
Thailand: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom: Santosh
Makeup and Hairstyling:
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing with Brando
Wicked
Original Score
Alien: Romulus
Babygirl
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Blink Twice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
The Fire Inside
Gladiator II
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
Inside Out 2
Nosferatu
The Room Next Door
Sing Sing
The Six Triple Eight
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
Original Song
“Forbidden Road” from Better Man
“Winter Coat” from Blitz
“Compress/Repress” from Challengers
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Sick In The Head” from Kneecap
“Beyond” from Moana 2
“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King
“Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece
Like A Bird from Sing Sing
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
“Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters
“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot
“Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper
Animated Short Film
Au Revoir Mon Monde
A Bear Named Wojtek
Beautiful Men
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
Live Action Short Film
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange from Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
Sound
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
“Wicked”
