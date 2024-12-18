The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named the shortlist of potential nominees for the Oscars, with Emilia Pérez and Wicked leading the lineup.

On Tuesday (17 December), The Academy announced the Oscars shortlists of potential nominees in 10 categories for the event, which indicates who could be nominated ahead of the ceremony in March.

Currently, the Spanish-language trans cartel musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez and Jon M Chu’s movie adaptation of the musical Wicked look like they could be leading the nominations for the Oscars.

The Karla Sofía Gascón-led film was named in six Oscars shortlists, which is the most of any film this year, including the International Feature Film category, as well as Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and two shortlists in Original Song.

Following behind is Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s newest release with four Oscars shortlist mentions, including Original Score, Sound, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects.

Elsewhere, Dune: Part Two and Gladiator II have garnered three mentions, respectively, while the joyful trans documentary Will & Harper has been shortlisted for Documentary Feature Film and Original Song. The bisexual-coded Zendaya-fronted comedy/drama Challengers has also earned two shortlists.

The shortlisters will be whittled down to just five nominees in January.

The biggest categories on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay do not have shortlists, and Academy members will vote from the large submissions pool. Nominees for these categories will be announced on 17 January.

Oscars shortlists 2025:

Documentary Feature Film:

You may like to watch

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Documentary Short Film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

International Feature Film

Brazil: I’m Still Here

Canada: Universal Language

Czech Republic: Waves

Denmark: The Girl with the Needle

France: Emilia Pérez

Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland: Touch

Ireland: Kneecap

Italy: Vermiglio

Latvia: Flow

Norway: Armand

Palestine: From Ground Zero

Senegal: Dahomey

Thailand: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom: Santosh

Makeup and Hairstyling:

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

Original Score

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Original Song

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“Winter Coat” from Blitz

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Sick In The Head” from Kneecap

“Beyond” from Moana 2

“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King

“Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece

Like A Bird from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters

“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper

Animated Short Film

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

“Wicked”