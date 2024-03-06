Austin Butler improvised kiss with on-screen uncle in Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two‘s villainous House Harkonnen is giving new meaning to the phrase ‘keeping it in the family’, after Austin Butler has revealed that a kiss between his character and their uncle was actually improvised.

The second instalment of the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of science fiction novel has a lot to answer for. In a list that reads like the most questionable internet search of all time, the film contains but is not limited to: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya riding giant, phallic sandworms. Florence Pugh in chainmail. Austin Butler and Stellan Skarsgård – who play uncle and nephew – sharing a slightly unnerving kiss.

That last part is where a tad more information has been offered – although, we have to say, we’re no less concerned.

Butler plays the (entirely bald) villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who serves as one of Dune: Part Two‘s main antagonists for Paul Atreides and Chani (Chalamet and Zendaya). Feyd-Rautha’s arc involves an ascent to power at the same time that his brother – Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista) – suffers a mighty fall from grace.

In front of a cheering crowd, Feyd-Rautha usurps his brother, before placing a very deliberate kiss on the lips of the Baron Harkonnen (his Uncle).

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Butler confirmed that the kiss was improvised.

“I just found out that kiss was improvised,” the publication’s reporter said, to which Butler replied: “[The kiss] with Stellan Skarsgård? Oh yeah!”

“He’s game for anything. He’s the best… it’s always about how you’re trying to affect somebody else.”

An improvised lip-locking between relatives is not the only questionable thing to come out of Dune: Part Two‘s press cycle; as part of a special in-cinema promotion, a popcorn bucket resembling a *cough* sex toy was released.

The bucket is designed to look like one of the film’s gigantic sandworms – but not every fan thinks the designer nailed the job.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now.