Late Night host Jimmy Fallon recently debuted a new nickname for Donald Trump and Elon Musk and it’s now trending across social media.

The Tonight Show presenter’s joke about the very close relationship between the 78-year-old President-elect and the 53-year-old tech billionaire was the first punchline in Fallon’s opening monologue on 19 December.

Fallon’s sketch featured a meeting between Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Trump at Mar-a-Lago, making fun of how close Musk and Trump have become in recent months.

As the Amazon CEO, Fallon said: “I enjoyed discussing the future of Amazon with the President-elect.”

Fallon’s Trump replied: “I’m eager to help Amazon grow into an even greater company.”

Then, Musk entered the frame, chiming in as Trump’s jealous and possessive partner: “Sooo…was this like a casual thing? I just think it’s weird you didn’t tell me about it.”

Bezos then shared: “I look forward to meeting with Trump again soon.”

Musk then butts in: “Whoa, Jeff! Haha! You know Trump already has a billionaire, right? I mean, we’re a pretty public item! #Elonald”

Bezos clarified that he and Trump are “just friends”, and Elon has nothing to worry about.

Musk concluded the sketch: “Hands off my zaddy!” Complete with clapping emojis between every word.

“Someone’s jealous,” Fallon then riffed before moving on to joke about Trump’s forthcoming inauguration.

Elon Musk very loudly backed Trump’s Presidential campaign, and since his win, Musk has been a constant companion, even accompanying the President-elect on meetings with foreign leaders and international trips. The pair have become practically inseparable.

Trump has also tapped Musk as the head of a new non-governmental office, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that will be tasked with reducing government costs and inefficiencies.

Fallon’s joke riffs on controversy that has been mounting in recent weeks. Due to Musk’s closeness to Trump, many are speculating that he is effectively an unelected co-President who has undue political influence.

However, Trump has denied claims of Musk’s involvement being in any way inappropriate.

After Fallon’s sketch aired, many online were taken by the ‘Elonald’ label and created their own memes and jokes to further the point.

“Ok. Jimmy Fallon came up with the perfect couple name for the new first couple, Donald & Elon,” one commenter joked, using an image of Trump serving Musk from a silver platter while he’s sitting on a throne.

😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝Ok. Jimmy Fallon came up with the perfect couple name for the new first couple, Donald & Elon #Elonald #Elonald #Elonald pic.twitter.com/OgSah5iytj — Is There Anybody Out There? (@IsThereAnybod15) December 21, 2024

Others photoshopped images of Musk and Trump in the bath together surrounded by bubbles and rose petals – which is something we might never be able to unsee, to be honest.

One user even posted an image of Trump and Musk combined into one person, referencing Fallon’s joke with “All Hail #elonald.” Nightmare fuel.