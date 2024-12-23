Content sharing platform OnlyFans changed Peachy Boy’s life – and there’s really no other way to say it.

In 2018, Peachy Boy, whose real name is Sam Drew, was installing air conditioning units and, in his own words, “didn’t really enjoy it”. It’s easier to see why starting an OnlyFans might be a more enticing prospect than building dry wall, but seven years ago, the content sharing site wasn’t nearly as popular as it is now.

“I just had a load of Instagram messages asking what my OnlyFans was”, Sam recalls via Zoom (from the Seychelles, we might add), “and so I made a profile thinking it would be a little side hustle.”

And then? “Within two weeks, I quit my job,” he laughs. “I told my family straight away, because I flew out to Vegas. My mum bought me some gold Speedos for Christmas that year for my content.”

Smash-cut to late 2024 and Sam’s ‘little side hustle’ has paid off his parent’s mortgage, allowed him to travel the world and purchase several properties around the globe.

Peachy Boy – aka Sam Drew – spills on how OnlyFans ‘changed his life’ and ‘queer-baiting’ criticism. (@peachyboy25/ Instagram)

For anyone not in the know, OnlyFans is a platform that is often used for creators like Sam to share content – in many cases, explicit – with paying subscribers. Sam’s has earned him over a million followers on X, and over three quarters of a million on Instagram (over two pages). The scientific explanation would be that a lot of people want to see him naked, and he’s happy to oblige.

His profile on the site (and yes, I have sacrificed the integrity of my search history on my work laptop for this interview) charges $9.99 (£7.97) per month to get access to his content, with discounted 3, 6 and 12 month bundles – and extra ‘pay-per-view’ videos that are usually collaborations with other creators priced at around at anywhere from $25 (£19.95) to $40 (£31.90). You do the math: Sam is doing well for himself.

“I remember being in Florida, I was at Cheesecake Factory,” he says, “And I looking at my phone, and the notifications were literally just going ‘new subscriber, $9.99’, and then I’d refresh and then a minute later, another subscriber, another subscriber. It was f*cking nuts.”

You can get the ball park figure yourself, because Sam is fairly coy about his monetary take home, telling PinkNews, that he can live a “really free life”, And the term applies to both the financial flexibility given to him by OnlyFans and the content that he creates. Basically, he’s in charge of what he does and doesn’t do.

“It’s just real and personal,” he says, “and that’s why OnlyFans has become this huge platform. I’m my own boss, I’m not relying on studios. Every aspect is amazing.”

It would be hard not to point out that not everyone’s OnlyFans journey is likely to be as successful or lucrative as Sam’s, but it has, in his own words, changed his life – and the “personal, real connection” to various fans is “the best”.

“I have some fans that have been with me right from the very start, like six years ago,” he adds. “You get other fans that are more direct and they’re not too worried about what you get up to in life. But some of them are there no matter what. It’s a personal thing.”

Anyone that has subscribed to Sam’s OnlyFans page (or, indeed, his X profile) will be aware that he (sometimes literally) puts his money where his mouth when it comes to collabs. But still, some fans want more.

‘More’ here means going further in terms of the acts performed – and Sam explains that it’s his refusal to film anything he’s not “comfortable and 100% within himself” that has allowed claims of queerbaiting under most of his social media posts to become a “fallback argument”.

Queerbaiting used to mean the promise of LGBTQ+ representation without delivery of such in media. When applied to Sam, it means fans accusing him of ‘ripping them off’ – so to speak – because he won’t create content that depicts certain explicit sexual acts. Which seems a bit greedy, if you ask us.

“That comment gets thrown around a lot, but to so many creators,” he explains. “It’s something that people, if they’re not happy with what you do post, say, “Why are you not posting this kind of content? You must be queerbaiting.’

“I have friends [in the industry] that are gay – like, they’re in gay relationships – and because they won’t do certain types of content, they get called queerbaiters. It’s almost every male creator… and that term gets thrown around because [viewers] are used to watching what studios get performers to do. Just because someone produces a certain level of content, you can’t dictate someone’s sexuality by that.”

Though Sam admits “you will never keep everyone happy”, the actual argument is defunct, because he shares that being on OnlyFans helped him “accept” his own sexuality.

“I’m bisexual, and having most of my audience being gay men has really helped me on my own personal journey with my sexuality,” he says. “I always struggled with it prior to OnlyFans, but doing it has made me feel more comfortable and confident in my own skin.”

It’s also not hard to see why someone like Sam might have chosen the name ‘Peachy Boy’, but for journalistic integrity, I had to ask.

“I’ve got a pretty, pretty big bum, and it stuck and it’s catchy, and people remember it as well. And even my friends and other creators forget to call me Sam. They just call me Peachy.”

And when it comes to content, there’s a vast array of ‘categories’ for fans to trawl through to their delight, including role plays and ‘straight from the gym’ scenarios, because “everyone’s got their own fantasies” – but what does best might surprise you.

“Cosplay is huge,” he grins. “It’s one of the biggest [with fans]. Superhero stuff is massive, like Spider-Man, Superman, it’s massive.”

Above it all though, what’s striking about Sam is how much he genuinely seems to love his job, and how much he insists that while, yes, content creation is by nature a ‘fantasy’, his relationship with his fans is what he seems to strive for.

“That connection to that fan you’re doing that video for? It’s amazing. That’s, for sure, the best thing about it… I decide what I put out there, I decide what I want to film. It’s completely in my control.”

And though it’s hard not to remember that not everyone’s journey will mimic Sam’s, leaving the call did make me think about the past-Halloween-costume Spiderman suit lying in my closet.

