Drag artist, model and presenter Tayce has revealed that she has been subjected to online abuse after it was announced that she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special this year.

The ballroom is set to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland as several celebrities take to the dance floor. Dancing with Kai Widdrington, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist will be making herstory as the first drag queen to compete on the show.

However, following her “controversial” announcement on the show, Tace – who is gay and uses she/her pronouns whilst in drag – said that while she has been the subject of backlash, she isn’t letting the negativity bring her down.

“I’ve seen hate, I’ve seen it’s controversial, it’s provocative but that’s all the things that I am I wouldn’t change that for the world,” she offered in an interview with MailOnline.

“I think there was a lot of backlash from people being like ‘oh, it’s the man or they’re taking up a woman’s space’ and things like that…If you’re a bit angry and offended, I’m probably doing something right.

“At the end of the day, I was raised with good loving parents,” she continued. “And they always said, as long as you’re not hurting anybody and doing what you love there’s nothing more I can ask for.

“I’m a good person. I’m respectful. I might look a certain way. If you can’t handle that, that’s your problem. And any hate that I get online. There’s going to [be] hate and more. So bring it on. It’s going to make me dance harder.”

The star said at the time of the announcement: “I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives!

“In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is set to air on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer from 3.55 pm.