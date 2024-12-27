Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth condemns ‘ridiculous’ boycott over LGBTQ+ content

Wicked star and Broadway icon, Kristin Chenoweth, absolutely wasn’t having it recently after a right-wing group attempted to start a boycott over so-called “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in the 2024 smash-hit film.

The 2024 cinematic adaptation of the famous Wizard of Oz-themed musical, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has become a box-office behemoth after generation a whopping $586.3 million so far.

However, despite its critical acclaim and mass-popularity, the film has been criticised by various anti-LGBTQ+ groups who claim it is attempting to spread “propaganda” that they argue pushes so-called “wokeness.”

The US Conservative group One Million Moms wrote a petition urging families to boycott Wicked because it includes LGBTQ+ content and “witchcraft.”

“Attention all parents! One Million Moms needs your help to make sure as many people as possible are aware of Universal Pictures pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda on families,” a statement reads.

“The musical contains a tremendous amount of witchcraft… and that content prompts most parents to avoid taking their children to see Wicked. But the film also shows not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men, which parents may not expect.”

The organisation, which has ties to the fundamentalist Christian American Family Association (AFA), issued a petition on its own website, which appears to have just 13,710 signatures at the time of reporting.

Civil rights watchdog the Southern Poverty Law Centre says AFA claims to promote “traditional moral values” in media, adding: “A large part of that work involves ‘combating the homosexual agenda’ through various means, including publicising companies that have pro-gay policies and organising boycotts against them.”

Kristin Chenoweth. (Getty)

Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the 2003 run of the Broadway musical, ridiculed the attempt to condemn the musical, telling the group to read the room.

“Everyone knows the ‘one million Moms’ are a mere few hundred,” she said in an Instagram comment. “It’s called entertainment. Artistry.

“I am a Christian woman [and] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women out of hate, no no no. I can’t help it: I try to love ’em anyways. For they don’t get it.”

Chenoweth finishes her comment by urging anyone who “wants to see girl power” to go see Wicked in theatres or see an adaptation on stage.

Others thanked Chenoweth for her contribution to the discussion, adding that the petition seemed “petty” and “hateful.”

Users responding to Chenoweth said that, since the outrage is only targeted towards the movie rather than the musical – which has been performed for over 21 years – then it is inconsistent.

“They never bothered to care about boycotting the musical,” one user wrote. “It tells the same story and has similar styles. These people are ridiculous. They are just mad it’s popular (pun intended).”

If you want to check out “not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men” for yourself, then there’s good news: According to The Independent, Wicked is set to be released on streaming services next week, significantly earlier than had been expected.

It will be available to buy in the US on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and other digital platforms from next Tuesday, December 31, and become available in the UK a few days later on Friday, January 3.

