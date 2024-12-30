In a depressing sign of the times, “anti-woke” social media warriors are fuming that the Christmas edition of UK game show Blankety Blank included a drag queen – ignoring the fact that it was hosted by one for years.

The celebrity line-up for the festive special, which aired on Thursday (26 December), included dancer Oti Mabuse, singer Jane McDonald, TV presenter Jonathan Ross… and Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne.

Many viewers took to social media to complain about The Vivienne’s inclusion. One user, @Junosmith, went viral after tweeting: “Watching the Christmas edition of Blankety Blank and, of course, there’s a drag queen on the panel” followed by a yawning emoji.

However, many others reminded the episode’s naysayers, many of whom had the gender-critical phrase ‘Adult Human Female’ in their bio, that Paul O’Grady hosted the series as drag alter-ego Lily Savage for years with hardly any issues.

O’Grady, who died in 2023, fronted a revival of the light-hearted quiz between 1997 and 2002, after taking over from Terry Wogan.

“Blankety Blank was hosted by a drag queen in the 90s,” one person wrote. “In 2024, people are outraged that a queen is a guest on the show. LGBTQ+ rights are under threat and if you don’t agree, you aren’t paying attention.”

It’s often said that RuPaul’s Drag Race made drag mainstream – but Lily Savage was the definition of mainstream success in the 90s without sacrificing who she was. Sweary (post-watershed) and forthright, she was queer representation for many, and used her platform to counter HIV stigma and homophobia.

In 2023, Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo paid tribute to Paul O Grady, saying: “Lily was an absolute powerhouse, a no-nonsense, character-led drag star that had a tongue like barbed wire and a way of showing us who we are. My first introduction to drag and queer culture but on a mainstream platform.

“Lily was what we all aspire to. Brilliance. I’m so grateful for all she did and for Paul O’Grady humanising us queers at a time where we were roundly vilified. Time for us all to be a bit more Savage.”

Interestingly, O’Grady, who died at the age of 67, had mixed feelings about RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying it was “totally different” from Lily, whom he retired in 2004.

“Our sort of drag, where we worked the pubs and clubs, the roots are steeped in variety and musical,” he told The Independent in 2021. “You told gags. There were some wonderful drag comedians, they were polished comedians who just happened to be in drag.

“This lot [Drag Race artists] look incredible, with the make-up, the frocks, the wigs, but for me it’s like drag’s moved on, it’s transitioned.”

