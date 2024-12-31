US

Trump loses appeal against E Jean Carroll sexual abuse and defamation verdict

President-elect Donald Trump has lost his appeal to overturn a verdict which found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation (JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal appeals court in Manhattan has upheld a $5 million (close to £4 million) verdict against president-elect Donald Trump for sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll.

The three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals announced its decision on Monday (30 December).

The judges rejected Trump’s arguments for a new trial and ruled that evidence, including testimony from other accusers, and the infamous Access Hollywood tape where he boasted about “grabbing [women] by the p***y”, were properly admitted in the original case.

In May 2023, a jury in the civil case found the former president had sexually abused former Elle columnist Carroll in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-90s, but they did not find him liable of raping her.

The jury also found Trump had defamed Carroll by claiming her accusations were “a hoax and a lie”. He was ordered to pay damages of $2.02m (£1.6 million) for sexual assault and $2.98m (£2.4 million) for defamation.

Donald Trump has to pay damages to E. Jean Carroll (R) for sexual abuse and defamation. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Trump has consistently denied all the allegations but the appeals court judges ruled that testimony from two other women who also accused him of sexual misconduct – businesswoman Jessica Leeds and former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff – as well as the Hollywood Access tape established “a repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct consistent with what Ms Carroll alleged”.

In a statement given to The Guardian, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said: “Both E Jean and I are gratified by today’s decision. We thank the second circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments.”

The appeal decision follows a separate verdict in which Trump was found liable for defamatory comments he made about Carroll in 2019, with a jury awarding her $83.3 million (£66.4 million).

Trump is also appealing against that verdict.

You may like to watch

More:

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Please login or register to comment on this story.

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!