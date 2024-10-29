Donald Trump has mocked gay CNN broadcaster Anderson Cooper by referring to him using a female name.

The Republican presidential candidate has used the name “Allison Cooper” at least four times when talking about the journalist on the campaign trail.

The former president first used the insult in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday (25 October) and then again during a rally in Michigan when discussing Cooper’s recent interview with White House rival Kamala Harris.

“If you watched her being interviewed by Allison Cooper the other night, he’s a nice person. You know Allison Cooper? CNN fake news,” he said.

Trump has continued to use the name, playing into the homophobic stereotype that queer men are inherently less masculine.

Cooper addressed Trump’s misgendering and name-calling in a segment last month, dispelling misinformation that the Republican had been pushing relating to the CNN host’s interview with E Jean Carroll – the woman the former president has been found liable of defaming and sexually abusing.

You may like to watch

Anderson fact checks Donald Trump's comments today about his E. Jean Carroll interview. pic.twitter.com/BPVCHyZJRg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 7, 2024

In the segment, Cooper, who is gay and who joined CNN in 2001, said he doesn’t often respond to Trump’s insults but felt compelled to in this instance.

“Third-grade gay taunt”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper (Getty/Angela Weiss)

“He recently referred to me using a female first name, which I guess is like a third-grade gay taunt,” Anderson said. “It’s not worth replying to.”

Trump’s campaign is increasingly relying on anti-LGBTQ+, anti-trans and misogynistic adverts in the final full week before Americans go to the polls.

He is believed to have spent millions on anti-trans ads specifically, which have become so prolific that even Fox News hosts appear to be sick of them. During a broadcast on Thursday (24 October), Jessica Tarlov said that insulting trans people “doesn’t seem like the strongest message to end a national campaign [on]”.

She went on to point out: “There was data that I found really interesting. The number-one topic Republicans are spending money on ads is about trans issues. Number five was the economy. Number one, all of this anti-trans stuff.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

