JoJo Siwa saved some of her personal items before evacuating her home in the face of the wildfires that have blazed across Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Hills are currently under an evacuation mandate, with at least five people having been killed and 130,000 others feeling as the blaze enters its third day.

According to The Washington Post, the Palisades fire has burned through 17,234 acres, while the Eaton Fire has destroyed 10,600 acres.

Siwa, who lives in the suburb of Tarzana, close to the Palisades, is preparing for a potential evacuation, and girlfriend Kath Ebbs, who is visited from Australia, took to social media to show the items the former Dance Moms star had chosen to save.

Kath Ebbs filmed JoJo Siwa (R) saving her treasured belongings. (Instagram/kathebbs)

“Things my girlfriend packed in case of a fire evacuation. Are you ready? Are you ready?” Ebbs asked.

The camera then turned to Siwa who held up her “Karma best costume” and her bejewelled construction vest.

Back inside her mansion, she continued to gather her personal belongings, saving her framed “Boomerang” costume. “This is my entire life,” she told Ebbs as she took it to the car.

The song “Boomerang” was released in May 2016 and has attracted 900 million views, 2.5 million likes, and won a number of awards. The track is about how online bullying can affect young people.

“If I lost this, I would be devastated,” Siwa said of the outfit. All her legal documents and family hard drives were already safe elsewhere, she added.

You may like to watch

#california #wildfire #evacuation #lgbtqia ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) – SUNNY HOOD STUDIO @pinknews JoJo Siwa is preparing to evacuate her LA mansion, as wildfires spread across the state of California. Three separate major fires have so far caused at least 49,000 people to evacuate their homes in what the mayor is calling an ‘unprecedented’ outbreak. Living in Tarzana, JoJo’s home is extremely close to the Palisades fire, and so the 21-year-old is preparing for potential evacuation. Her new girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, is visiting from Australia and shared the essential items JoJo is choosing to save from potential damage. With audible alarms in the background of the video, the internet personality showed off her car, packed with two recent music video costumes. Back inside the house, she continued grabbing more personal memorabilia. JoJo clarified that all of her legal documents and family hard drives were already safe and elsewhere. The new couple then shared a video, cuddling and scrolling through the Neighbourhood watch. #jojosiwa

The couple then shared a video of them cuddling as they scrolled through the neighbourhood watch.

Queer stars, including RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Farrah Moan and Bridesmaids actor Rebel Wilson were among the celebrities affected by the fires, while socialite Paris Hilton’s home has “burned to the ground”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

