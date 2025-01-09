Queer stars including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Farrah Moan and Bridesmaids actress Rebel Wilson are among the celebrities affected by fires in LA, while Paris Hilton’s home has “burned to the ground”.

The Hollywood Hills are currently under an evacuation mandate, with a Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) chief stating that the blaze is “rapidly expanding” and there is an “immediate threat to life” in the area.

At least five people have been killed and 130,000 people evacuated as fire fighters attempt to contain several active wildfires across the Los Angeles county.

CNN reports that approximately 17,000 acres of land are being scorched in “apocalyptic scenes” across the county, making it the most destructive set of wildfires in LA history.

The first fire took hold in the Palisades on Tuesday afternoon (7 January), between Malibu and Santa Monica, with other fires starting near Altadena, San Fernando, and Acton.

In a heartbreaking post on her Instagram, musician and media personality Paris Hilton described watching her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”.

“Heartbroken beyond words,” she began her post, which is accompanied by footage of the impact of the Palisades blaze.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she continued, referring to her two children.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable.”

Non-binary musician G Flip and their partner, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, confirmed that they were forced to evacuate their home as the Sunset Fire on the Hollywood Hills worsened.

“Myself, Chrishell & [their pet dog] Gracie had to evacuate our house in a hurry but we are safe at my studio. Be safe LA friends,” G Flip wrote on their Instagram Stories.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause have had to evacuate their home amid LA wildfires. (Getty)

Also writing on Instagram, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Farrah Moan said her “heart is breaking” as she confirmed that she is safe after having to evacuate her home with her pet dog Mika.

Canada’s Drag Race finalist Scarlett Bobo shared a photo of the view from her apartment, with the night sky lit up by an orange glow.

“We’ve all been evacuated and we are safe and sound. We’ve got a plan and a back up plan. Please check in on your friends,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “This is the scariest thing ever. Please stay safe.”

Actress and author Rebel Wilson shared that her friend Ornela had to rescue her and her wife Ramona Agruma’s beloved pet cat from their West Hollywood home.

Other Hollywood stars including Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal reportedly lost their homes in the blaze, while celebrities including Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill and Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy have been forced to evacuate.

