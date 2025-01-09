Lithuania’s Constitutional Court has ruled against its 2009 “gay propaganda” law, which banned the “promotion” of homosexual relationships to children. The country’s highest court ruled that the law violates its Constitution.

Last month, the Constitutional Court of the Eastern European nation ruled against anti-LGBTQ+ provisions in the country’s “Law on the Protection of Minors Against the Detrimental Effect of Public Information”.

It found that information about diversity in families and interpersonal relationships cannot automatically be dubbed as “inappropriate” for minors. The court also found that the law would restrict minors’ development into “mature, well-rounded individuals” and suggests that such restrictions would actually go against the state’s constitutional duty to ensure “harmonious and comprehensive child development”.

It was found that the “propaganda law” fails to show respect for human rights, dignity, and democratic values of equality, pluralism and tolerance.

The law was previously used to ban children’s books which included LGBTQ+ characters or relationships, and restricted broadcasting material which relates to LGBTQ+ figures on public television programmes.

Local LGBTQ+ activist group Lithuanian Gay League said via a statement that the law “continued to cast a long shadow over Lithuania’s LGBTIQ+ community”.

“The provision’s existence created a significant chilling effect, leading to self-censorship among LGBTIQ+ individuals, organisations, and media outlets. This contributed to increased minority stress within the community, as individuals and organisations had to constantly evaluate whether their expression, events, or publications might fall foul of the law.

“The decision upholds the constitutional understanding that family, as a protected institution, can be formed on bases other than marriage, and emphasises the importance of providing youth with information that reflects real social relationships and promotes respect for human rights and dignity.”

LGBTQ+ relationships have been legal in the country since 1993 and out gay and lesbian people can serve in the country’s military. However, Lithuania has yet to provide legal recognition for same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage is banned there.