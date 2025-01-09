Michael Jackson’s queer daughter Paris Jackson has revealed in a sobriety update on Instagram that she had a heroin addiction.

Paris Jackson, whose mother is nurse Debbie Rowe, shared a video montage, showing her drinking alcohol, smoking and appearing to be in a state of disarray. As the clip progressed, it showed her transformation into her healthy, present self.

“I’m PK, and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict,” she wrote on Tuesday (7 January), marking five years of being “clean and sober from all drug and alcohol”.

‘Gratitude hardly scratches the surface’

She went on to write: “To say I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism, gratitude hardly scratches the surface.

“It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heart break in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not but today I get to show up for it.”

The video showed a “snapshot of what has been possible” because of sobriety. “I can’t believe I almost missed it all,” she added.

Comments under the post were full of praise and congratulations for the star.

In 2020, while discussing her sexuality, Paris declared: “I say I’m gay because I guess I am but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man [who] had a vagina.”

The singer-songwriter announced her engagement to music producer Justin Long in December.

