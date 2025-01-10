Right-wing media pundits have blamed the Los Angeles wildfires on LGBTQ+ people.

The wildfires that have raged across the California city over the last week have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and left at least 10 people dead.

LA fire department chief Kristen Crowley, who is LGBTQ+, said the fires were being “fuelled by a combination of strong winds and surrounding topography” which made it “extremely challenging” to tackle.

However, several media pundits have used the disaster as a chance to attack Crowley’s sexuality, according to MediaMatters, blaming it for the difficulties in tackling one of the most destructive fires in LA history.

Fires across Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people. (Getty)

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty alleged on Wednesday (8 January) that the wildfires could have been more easily contained if Crowley wasn’t so inclusive.

“This is death by DEI once again,” he claimed. “It’s the exact same story: death by DEI, this time with their brand new fire chief… the first LGBTQ fire chief, something we can all hope to have in our own towns one day. The mayor even had her marching in the LA Pride parade in front of the fire engines. Never mind that she’s incompetent.”

DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion, are a series of practices, particularly in business, that aim to boost equality for marginalised groups – including LGBTQ+ people – who have historically struggled to find employment, in large part because of their identity or race.

On the same day, Fox News host Jesse Watters said he believed the blaze was a sign that California was “committing suicide before our very eyes” by hiring a queer woman.

“Have all the pride you want but you better make sure you’re ready to do your job when it counts. This is the leadership of the LA fire department. I sure hope they know what they’re doing,” he said.

Others, including disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, have said DEI equalled “societal collapse”.

