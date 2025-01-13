The Traitors star Leanne Quigley has shared a positive update on the health of her fiancée Sophie, after her partner was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Quigley, who is currently appearing as a ‘Faithful’ on series three of the hit BBC gameshow, wrote: “This is the only news we needed and wanted. On the 31st July 2024 my partner and mother of my children was diagnosed with grade-three breast cancer.

“Watching the person you love fight through chemotherapy is up there with the worst things on Earth. Yesterday, Wednesday 8th January, the strongest woman on [the] planet was told she is cancer-free. She did it.

“I cannot put into words how proud, and how in awe, I am of her strength every single day. For anybody fighting, or for anybody watching their loved ones fight this horrible disease, I see you and I feel you. Please don’t give up.

“We quickly learnt to never take anything for granted ever again, and sadly had to learn that tomorrow is never promised, and fear of the unknown killed us inside.”

Underneath the post, Jones expressed her love for Quigley, writing: “You have absolutely held your head up high and got me through this, babe. I couldn’t wish for a better woman by my side. I love you so, so much. Thank you for everything over the [past] six months. Now let’s go and enjoy our life.”

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman showed her support in the form of love-heart emojis while other reality TV stars also responded.

Before entering the Scottish castle and playing the game as a Faithful, Quigley said she wanted to win the money to pay for IVF treatment because they want another child. The couple, who got engaged in August, already have twin boys.

It was Jones who encouraged Quigley to apply for the show.

The Traitors is streaming on BBC iPlayer now, with new episodes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (15-17 January) on BBC1, starting at 9pm.

