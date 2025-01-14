Big Boys season three will be the show’s last, creator confirms

Channel 4’s hit comedy Big Boys has been renewed for a third and final season.

The series follows fictitious University of Brent fresher Jack, played by Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn, as he starts his studies, navigates the loss of his father and confronts his sexuality.

Viewers immediately fell in love with the characters and creator Jack Rooke’s writing, with the show quickly renewed for a second season and nominated for a BAFTA and Royal Television Society award.

According to a Channel 4 press release, Big Boys will return in February but this will be the final series.

The last episodes will involve the gang entering their final year and face all the ups that come with it, including dissertations, deadlines, dating and – for Jack anyway – the “devastating” departure of Louis Walsh from The X-Factor!

In addition, Peggy and Shannon embark on new romances and never-ending nappy changes while Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is just around the corner.

Big Boys creator Jack Rooke with stars Jon Pointing (L) and Dylan Llewellyn (R). (Channel 4}

BAFTA-winning writer and creator Rooke said: “Ten years ago, I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet little sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates.

“My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life. So, to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour.

“I’ve known the ending since the pilot and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team.

“I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys.”

