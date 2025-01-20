SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s trans lead vocalist Connie Sgarbossa is officially leaving the band over a series of controversies.

The trans singer, 29, confirmed she was leaving the hardcore punk band days after expressing her frustration on social with the “lack of urgency” over concerns she had raised. The posts came amid controversy over the group’s decision to tour with an artist who had previously been accused of sexual assault.

Sgarbossa said she was “probably gonna be leaving” SeeYouSpaceCowboy (SYSC) on Thursday (16 January) after it decided to join a tour with Dance Gavin Dance (DGD).

DGDS’s lead vocalist, Tilian Pearson, was accused of sexual assault in 2022. Pearson has always denied the allegations.

Sgarbossa said that there was “no part of me as an individual” that supported the partnership and threatened to leave the band for good.

Trans singer Connie Sgarbossa is the lead singer of SeeYouSpaceCowboy. (Instagram)

“Probably gonna be leaving SYSC due to a lack of urgency on issues I have been bringing up for a while now. It was fun while it lasted,” she added in a since-deleted set of posts on X/Twitter.

She later confirmed that she had chosen to leave SYSC, writing in a set of Instagram stories: “I appreciate everyone [reaching] out. SYSC meant the world to me too. I haven’t fully processed what’s going on but I am alive as of now.”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy has yet to comment on Sgarbossa’s exit at the time of reporting.

The band was formed in 2016 by Sgarbossa and is popular for its anti-capitalist punk tracks, as well as its anti-racist and pro-LGBTQ+ positions.

SYSC released three albums to date, with their most recent, Coup de Grâce, debuting in April 2024.